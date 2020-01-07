Kourtney Kardashian Reads Sunday Morning Newspaper In Black Monokini On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian dished on her Sunday morning routine via her lifestyle website, Poosh, over the weekend, and apparently it involves lounging in a swimsuit. In a new photo on Poosh’s Instagram account, the reality star rocked a tiny, black monokini as she casually read a newspaper and enjoyed some coffee.

The photo showed Kourtney posing on her side on two wooden kitchen chairs. Behind her, a big dining table could be seen covered in cutlery, breakfast plates, a tea pot, candles, and more. Beautiful scenery in the distance included a pool, green palm trees, and the clear blue ocean on a clear, sunny day.

Despite everything going on in the photo, fans likely remained focused on Kourtney as she rocked a revealing one-piece. The top of the monokini featured a low-cut design that covered only what was necessary and allowed the mom of three’s ample cleavage to pop out. Kourtney’s swimsuit was completely open in the middle except for two gold chains that connected the top to the bottom.

Kourtney’s ripped abs and hourglass figure were emphasized by the cut-out oval shape around her tummy. In addition, the bottom half of her one-piece featured high-cut sides, which showed off the Poosh founder’s shapely thighs.

Kourtney finished off the look with a pair of tiny black sunglasses. Her long, black hair was pulled back into a tight ponytail behind her head.

The 40-year-old stunner rested on one hip as she stretched her long, lean legs out on the chair beside her. She held a coffee cup in the air in one hand and looked down at a black and white newspaper in her other hand.

The post garnered more than 24,000 likes and just over 110 comments in one day, proving to be a hit with Kourtney’s fans. Many of the reality star’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“I have to say this lady is one beautiful woman. And this company seems very interesting,” one fan said.

“Bod goals,” another user added.

“Love this routine! Thank you… keeping moms motivated!” a third fan said.

“I want to read the paper while sipping my morning coffee in a bathing suit too!” wrote a fourth follower with heart-eye emoji.

Going through a Sunday morning routine in a bathing suit may seem a bit unusual, but Kourtney is known to go her own way when it comes to fashion. In another photo that Poosh shared last week, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posed alongside her sisters wearing a completely see-through dress and black lingerie.