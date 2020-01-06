Anna Nystrom Is Flawless In Pigtail Braids & Tight Cream Dress In Photo With Her Beloved Dog

Anna Nystrom looks smoking hot in another social media share that was posted on her page earlier today. As those who follow the Swedish-born beauty on the platform know, the stunner regularly floods her page with NSFW photos and videos while clad in some of the hottest outfits on the planet. In the most recent image that was shared on her page, Nystrom dropped jaws in another gorgeous shot.

In the caption of the image, the bombshell tagged herself in Sweden, where she was born and raised. The blond bombshell struck a pose front and center, looking straight into the camera with a slight smile on her face. For the occasion, the model wore her long locks in pigtail braids with a few loose strands falling around her face. Per usual, the model sported a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss.

Nystrom accessorized her look with a gold chained necklace and held her beloved pooch, Lea, in her hands. She was only photographed from the waist up but the beauty showed off her killer fashion sense in a tight cream dress that buttoned in the middle. In the caption of the post, she told her fans that her dog is her “favorite” and joked that the dog was looking sad in the photo, wondering what she was thinking of.

Since the post went live on her page a short time ago, it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 32,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the post to let Nystrom know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over how cute her dog is. A few more chimed in on the photo to let the model know what they believe her dog is thinking about.

“She doesn’t look sad.. she look angry,” one fan joked, adding a few crying face emoji.

“So cute and beautiful,” another Instagrammer commented on the shot.

“Woman of my dreams in the real world,” a third fan raved along with a few flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the blond beauty flaunted her fit physique in another hot look. In the photo, the model put her flawless figure on display in the photo by rocking a tight pink dress that hugged her fit body and hit well above her knee to show off her toned legs. Like her most recent share, that one racked up a ton of attention with over 130,000 likes.