First Briton In Space Says Aliens Are Real: ‘There’s No Two Ways About It’

During an interview with The Guardian, Helen Sharman, the first Briton to travel to space 28 years ago, revealed her belief in aliens. She began the piece by touching on her childhood, her lifelong habit of looking past gender to define herself, and how it felt to look at Earth from space for the first time ever.

From there, Sharman touched on the topic of extraterrestrial life.

“Aliens exist, there’s no two ways about it. There are so many billions of stars out there in the universe that there must be all sorts of different forms of life. Will they be like you and me, made up of carbon and nitrogen? Maybe not. It’s possible they’re here right now and we simply can’t see them.”

Per Newsweek, the general scientific consensus on extraterrestrial life is that it exists somewhere in the universe by statistical probability alone. Scientists reportedly know that there are more than 4,000 planets outside of Earth’s solar system, which lies in the Milky Way galaxy. In this galaxy, there are estimated to be between 100 and 400 billion stars, leaving plenty of room for aliens.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson, not one to stray from controversial conspiracy theories, recently appeared on History Channel’s Ancient Aliens and dropped a bombshell for believers in aliens. The 50-year-old Fox News commentator said that a source told him the United States government has physical evidence that extraterrestrial spacecraft have made their way to Earth —whether intentionally or via crash-landings remains unclear.

“I’ve heard this from someone who I think is knowledgeable on the subject that there is physical evidence that the U.S. government is holding, um, that, you know, would tell us a lot more – about what these objects are,” Carlson said in a clip from the program posted to Twitter.

Carlson previously broached the subject of UFOs and aliens to Donald Trump during a Fox News segment. While Trump said he didn’t consider himself a “believer” in UFOs and remained skeptical that aliens have visited Earth, he nevertheless acknowledged that the possibility remains. The president also said he didn’t believe that the U.S. government was holding UFO wreckage in an Air Force facility.

A September Gallup poll of 1,522 U.S. adults revealed that approximately one-third of Americans believe that UFOs are visiting Earth. Not only that, three-quarters of the survey’s respondents said they believe that aliens exist on other planets. Notably, these same respondents did not think that extraterrestrial spacecraft were visiting Earth.