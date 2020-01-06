Cosplay Model Erica Fett Sizzles In Cropped Hoodie & Skimpy Underwear

The cosplayer left little to the imagination in her revealing ensemble.

On Monday, cosplay model Erica Fett made the start of the work week a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post.

The sizzling snaps show Erica striking a variety of poses in a white-walled room decorated with Super Mario Bros. decals. She sizzled in a cropped white hoodie with bear ears from the clothing brand Dolls Kill and a pair of low rise pink-and-white striped underwear. The risque ensemble put her toned midsection and sculpted hips on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of Erica’s impressive tattoo collection. She accessorized the sexy look with her signature silver hoop nose ring, as well as numerous rings worn on multiple fingers.

The brunette bombshell styled her luscious locks in loose waves and opted to wear a full face of makeup. The application featured peach blush, brown eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and pink lip gloss.

In the first image, the Twitch streamer stood with her head turned, as she suggestively pulled at the tie on the side of her underwear. Erica altered her position for the following photo by moving closer to the camera. She lifted up her arm to adjust her hood, as she flashed her beautiful smile.

In the caption, the 32-year-old asked fans which of the two photos did they prefer. She also revealed that a majority of the pictures taken during her photoshoot most likely would not have adhered to Instagram’s community guidelines. The social media sensation then proceeded to promote her personal website. In addition, she provided additional advertisement for Dolls Kill.

Fans flocked to the comments section to share their opinion on the photo set. Many of Erica’s admirers revealed that they had difficulty deciding their favorite between the two images.

“Both of them you are the cutest!!!!” gushed one fan.

“I can’t decide with that smile of yours,” said a different devotee, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“I like both as always,” added another commenter.

Loading...

“Why do I have to choose,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Erica graciously responded to some of the comments.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it quickly racked up more than 21,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Erica is not shy when it comes to flaunting her incredible figure on social media. Recently, she uploaded photos that consisted of her wearing a figure-hugging mini dress with zipper detailing, also manufactured by Dolls Kill. That post has been liked over 33,000 times since it was shared.