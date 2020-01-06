‘The Wonder Years’ Actress Danica McKellar, 45, Shows Off Fit Figure In Leopard Print Bikini Top At The Beach

Danica McKellar, 45, showed off her youthful figure in the most recent photo on her Instagram page. In the photo, The Wonder Years actress rocked a leopard-print bikini top as she posed with her hands on her hips at the beach. Although the photo just shows a sliver of her lower body, it seems that she paired the top with a black cover-up for the sunny snapshot. Danica accessorized her look with large black sunglasses, small golden drop earrings, a delicate gold necklace with a seahorse-shaped pendant, and a confident smile. She wore her straight black locks loose and they cascaded past her shoulders as she stared into the distance.

Based on her caption, it appears that Danica posted the photo to celebrate her 45th birthday. In it, she wrote that she wanted to embody the energy of the scorching hot snapshot in the new year before adding the hashtag, “#this is45.” According to her bio on IMDB, the actress was born on January 3, 1975.

As of this writing, the photo has amassed over 17,000 likes and more than 450 comments. In the comments section, several of the actress’ fans shared birthday greetings and raved over her age-defying good looks.

“Wow, Beyond amazing!! And you’re so inspiring!! #resolution #IWantThoseAbs” wrote Good Day LA meteorologist Maria Quiban.

“You don’t age at all! So gorgeous,” wrote another commenter who also expressed their admiration with a flurry of fire and heart-eye emoji.

“I refuse to believe you are over the age of 29,” a third commenter added.

“Are you sure that you are 45?” a third asked before adding a shocked emoji to their comment.

This is hardly the first time that Danica has shown off her trim frame in an Instagram upload. In a previous post, the actress donned a lavender sports bra and gray leggings for a workout video. The clip gave Danica’s over 400,000 followers a great look at her toned abs. The post has over 80,000 views so far, and more than 300 Instagram users have commented on it.

The top that Danica wore in her most recent Instagram photo also appears to be part of a bikini that she wore in an upload she posted in September of last year. As The Inquisitr noted, that photo had fans “seeing double” as she posted mirror images of herself posing in the flattering swimwear. Much like the aforementioned Instagram posts, the upload proved popular with the actress’s fanbase. As of this writing, it has accumulated close to 30,000 likes and more than 850 comments.