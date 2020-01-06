Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Shows Off Insanely Toned Legs And Glutes In New Instagram Video

Belgian fitness model Savannah Prez added a dose of fitspiration to her Instagram page on Monday when she uploaded a video to Instagram in which she showed off her insanely toned legs and glutes. In the clip, the brunette bombshell stood in front of a full-length mirror while rocking a long-sleeved turtleneck blue sweater with a pair of black thong undies.

During the brief selfie video, Savannah tensed the muscles in her calves and thighs repeatedly as she posed, drawing even more attention to her exposed lower body as she did so. She also wore her straight brown hair down past her shoulders and appeared to wear minimal makeup to accentuate her natural beauty.

But, despite her impressive display of muscle tone, Savannah’s caption revealed that the post wasn’t all about flaunting her enviable figure. In it, she offered advice for anyone wanting to improve their physical fitness in 2020.

Her first suggestion was to create a workout plan and adhere to it steadfastly. While she admitted that the tip was pretty generic, Savannah insisted that it was a worthwhile tactic for tackling fitness goals. She also warned against overtraining, advising that constant strenuous workouts could undermine progress instead of improving it.

“So respect rest and don’t consider it as you being lazy or not on track!” she wrote.

The 23-year-old stunner also told her fans to avoid following trendy diets and encouraged them to focus on a “sustainable nutrition pattern” that fit into their everyday lives. In her last piece of advice, she urged her followers to pay attention to their own fitness journey and to not compare themselves to the “beautiful bodies” constantly displayed on Instagram.

“In this journey, you kinda need to be a little egocentric and put yourself first,” she continued. “It’s you vs. you and that’s all that you should care about in the gym.

As of this writing, the video has been viewed more than 25,000 times. In the comments section, Savannah’s fans raved over her incredibly fit body.

“Yessss girllll, real beauty here!!!” one fan wrote.

A second admirer expressed hope that they’d find a significant other that resembled Savannah.

“Wow,” they gushed. “let my future wife look like that.”

Others thanked the model for her fitness advice.

“Wow you are so wonderful as always Savannah and you will help so many ppl reach their goals as you already do!” a grateful commenter said. “And you inspire so much with your tips. Thank you for sharing!!! I wish you the best 2020 ever, gorgeous.”