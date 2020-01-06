Abigail Ratchford Winks In A Sexy Sheer Bra In New Instagram Videos

Abigail Ratchford just posted the latest addition to her titilating Instagram account: Two videos of the model wearing an extremely tight-fitting, cleavage-baring bra. To add to the sexy factor, the vixen blew a kiss and winked in the clips.

The neckline of the top was a deep V, so low that Abigail’s bust almost spilled out. The bra was lined with pink, fabric flowers that matched the ballet-pink tulle ruffles that fell beneath it.

Despite her barely-there ensemble, Abigail was dressed to the nines in terms of hair and makeup. Her makeup palette was a princess pink, a vintage frosty shade that dotted her lips, cheeks, and eyelids. Her eyebrows were penciled in to create a thicker effect. Her licorice-colored hair tumbled down her shoulder in waves. Her sea-glass eyes popped.

In the first video, Abigail posed from side-to-side as “Outstanding” by Gunna played in the background. Her mouth formed an O shape as she pouted her lips seductively. She blew a kiss to her viewers at the end of the clip.

In the second clip, fans got a better glimpse at her full face, showing off the hoop earrings she was wearing. This time, her hair was windblown and blew backwards off of her face. Lil Uzi Vert’s “Futsal Shuffle 2020” blasted as Abigail pursed her glossed pout, blew fans a second kiss, and winked right at the camera.

As of this writing, the Instagram post garnered more than 60,000 likes and 1,345 comments. In the caption of the post, she asked her 9 million followers which video they liked best. While it seemed split down the middle, fans agreed on one thing: Abigail always stuns.

“Number 2 all day, but you are so beautiful it doesn’t really matter which one!!!!” one fan gushed in the comment section.

“I want both please,” said another follower, tacking on a kissy face and heart emoji.

Some fans just focused on specific assets, while others preferred the look as a whole.

“Your eyes,” replied a user, stunned by Abigail’s light green irises.

“Gorgeous babe,” wrote another.

Many others simply expressed their views via heart-eye and flame emoji.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Abigail often posts R-rated images on Instagram, including one where she was completely naked, sans the Christmas lights in which she was tangled up.

Some of her most recent photos include a photo shoot with red fishnets and a completely NSFW image while wearing a sheer periwinkle blue bra-and-underwear set.