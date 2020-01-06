Cosplay Model Jessica Nigri Flaunts Perky Derriere In Revealing Lingerie

The cosplayer posed in a bathroom while wearing risque lingerie.

Cosplay model Jessica Nigri uploaded a provocative post for her 3.9 million Instagram followers to enjoy today.

The photos show the stunner striking a variety of seductive poses on a sink countertop in a white-walled bathroom. Jessica sizzled in a strapless, black bustier with lace detailing and a pair of matching, high-cut thong underwear. She also sported thigh-high mesh stockings and layered necklaces.

The expert cosplayer styled her ash-blond wig in loose waves, giving the look additional glamour. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included brown eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes and nude lip gloss.

In the first image, the 30-year-old laid on her side, placing one of her hands on the back of her head. She faced away from the camera, flaunting her perky derriere. The following photo was taken from a different angle. In it, Jessica sat with her body turned toward the photographer, stabilizing herself by positioning her elbow on the ledge of the countertop. This pose put her ample cleavage, toned midsection and sculpted hips on full display — much to the delight of her audience.

In the caption, Jessica humorously played out a scenario in which she requested another individual to brush their teeth elsewhere as she was occupying the bathroom sink.

Some fans went along with the notion and proceeded to pretend that they were annoyed with Jessica’s antics.

“This is the third time this week, how am I supposed to keep good hygiene when I can’t even brush my teeth. [Please] let me brush my teeth Jessica,” wrote one commenter.

“I’m sorry but my teeth take top priority SMH,” added another follower.

The model was quick to respond to this quip.

“SIGHHH THE DENTAL PRIORITIES ARE HURTING ME SIR,” replied Jessica, tagging the Instagram user in her comment.

Many of the cosplayer’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Wow these photos are truly spectacular. You look mesmerizing and absolutely gorgeous,” gushed a fan.

“You look so incredible and beautiful,” chimed in a different devotee.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it quickly racked up more than 120,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer has a tendency to post racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. Recently, she uploaded topless photos in which she wore a pair of bunny ears. That post has been liked over 230,000 times since it was shared.