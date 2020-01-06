Bri Teresi Flaunts Killer Body In Tiny Jungle-Print Bikini On Instagram

Famous Instagram face Bri Teresi gave off major jungle vibes in her most recent share to the social media site. In a new series of photos, the model rocked an incredibly tiny, jungle-patterned two-piece that left very little to the imagination.

The post included three photos that showed Bri posing in front of a green leafy backdrop. The babe matched her environment in a small yellow, brown, blue, and red tropical-looking bikini. Her triangle-shaped top covered only what was necessary of her busty chest, leaving her ample cleavage exposed at the center and on the sides. In addition, Bri exposed even more skin through two cutouts in her top.

Bri’s toned, tanned abs were on full display between the top and the matching tiny bottoms. Bri kept the sides low on her hips, further emphasizing her hourglass figure. The top of her shapely thighs looked amazing in the minuscule bikini.

The influencer accessorized her look with a pair of giant, gold hoop earrings. She rocked a bold makeup look, which included red eyeshadow, darkly contoured cheekbones, pink blush, bright highlighter, shaped eyebrows, thick lashes, and a dark pink color on her full lips. Her long, blond hair fell down her shoulders in luscious waves.

In the first photo, Bri cocked one hip to the side and playfully tugged at her bikini bottom. She ran her other hand through her hair and flashed a sultry gaze at the camera. The second photo showed the model posing with her other hip out, further emphasizing her toned derrière. She looked down and rested one hand on her head.

The third image showed Bri with her arms crossed, pushing her cleavage out even more. She parted her lips and looked off-camera.

The post garnered more than 6,100 likes and 150 comments in one hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of Bri’s followers took to the comments section to leave praise for her flawless physique.

“Well Hello Bri. GoodMorning&Have a good day Beautiful,” one fan wrote with kissing emoji.

Loading...

“Wow What a beautiful body you have, spectacular,” another user added.

“Looking gorgeous Bri, have a great start to your week,” complimented a third follower with a winking emoji.

A fourth wrote that Bri made their Monday.

Bri is known among her fans for wearing the tiniest bikinis imaginable. Last week, the blond bombshell rocked a gold and black two-piece that just barely fit her stunning body.