Tuesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Tease That Ava & Nikolas’ News Will Shake Things Up At Wyndemere

Monday’s episode of General Hospital was an intense one and spoilers suggest that Tuesday’s show will be quite crazy as well. Right at the end of the January 6 show, viewers found out just what Ava had proposed to Nikolas in exchange for giving him the codicil and everybody will see more on Tuesday.

Ahead of Monday’s show, viewers knew that Ava had offered Nikolas the codicil she secured, but she wanted something in return. The details had not been revealed previously, but it had seemed that Nik had been willing to agree to whatever Ava’s terms were. Now, those terms have been revealed.

At the end of Monday’s episode, Ava interrupted Nik as he talked with Laura and Lulu. She dropped the bombshell that she and Nikolas were due to get married, right there at Wyndemere, per the agreement they had previously made.

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday indicate that Ava will encourage Laura and others to stay for the ceremony. The sneak peek for the January 7 episode suggests that many who had been at Wyndemere for Nina and Valentin’s wedding will stick around to see how this plays out and Ava will be pretty tickled by her good fortune.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Ava’s luck will take a positive turn. Does that mean that she manages to get Nikolas to legally marry her?

Exchanging vows isn’t a move Nik is making because he wants to be married to Ava. However, he wanted that codicil and it was clear he would do whatever he had to do to get his hands on it.

Viewers will see concern from Laura during this next show, and that is quite understandable given everything she has just seen and learned. She surely will not be happy about the idea of Nikolas marrying Ava, but she won’t have the power to stop it either.

It sounds as if this wedding between Ava and Nikolas may actually happen. However, General Hospital spoilers don’t reveal anything specific regarding what comes next for the duo. Chances are, however, that the Cassadine chaos is far from fully resolved.

Tuesday’s show will bring a confrontation between Peter and Valentin, and General Hospital spoilers share that Valentin will punch Peter in the gut.

What causes this battle between the two men? That much isn’t known yet, but viewers did see Valentin scoop up Charlotte as she was sleeping to take her away from Wyndemere.

Maxie stepped in to stop Valentin and it is possible that Peter will make an effort to keep Valentin from taking the little girl away. In any case, it looks as if Peter ends up on the floor and Maxie will be stunned and rush check on him.

In addition, Nina will be anxious to get away from Wyndemere. It seems that some of the wedding attendees may try to step in to help her or be by her side, and she’ll brush off any assistance.

Valentin faced multiple shockers with Monday’s show, as he learned that he’s supposedly not a Cassadine at all and tried to wrap his head around Nikolas’ return. In the midst of all of that, he was confronted and dumped by Nina.

General Hospital spoilers hint that there is plenty more to come with all of this as the week progresses and fans will not want to miss any of the action.