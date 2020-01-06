‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Predicts Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Will Have A Baby In 2020

StassiS Schroeder wants to see a baby in their future.

Stassi Schroeder is hoping to see her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, have a baby this year.

After Cartwright shared a New Year’s post on her Instagram page days ago, which featured a moment from her and Taylor’s wedding in June of last year, she was met with a number of comments from their friends and followers, many of whom, including Schroeder and Summer House star Ashley Wirkus, called for the two of them to start a family.

“2019 was the absolute best year of my life! I can’t wait to see what 2020 brings!! Happy New Year everyone!!” Cartwright wrote in the caption of her photo.

“A baby!!!!!” Schroeder replied.

Following Schroeder’s message, a number of Cartwright’s other online audience members echoed similar statements in comments of their own, calling for Cartwright to welcome her first child with Taylor before the year’s end.

During the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, much of which aired last year, both Taylor and Cartwright made it clear that when it came to starting a family, neither one of them wanted to wait very long to conceive their first child, especially since Taylor is now in his 40s and doesn’t want to be too old as his child, or children, grows.

During on particular episode of Vanderpump Rules that aired in 2018, Taylor was seen telling his co-stars, including Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, that he was hoping to have two children while Cartwright expressed to co-star Ariana Madix that she wanted three kids.

Last month, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Cartwright opened up about her future pregnancy during an interview with Hollywood Life in December and confirmed that she and Taylor were in the process of starting a family, and that she hoped to have a baby at some point this year.

During the same interview, Cartwright said that she had gained some weight in the months that followed her Kentucky wedding because she was giving herself a break on her strict diet and exercise routine after getting into tip-top shame and losing a bunch of weight before her big day.

“You’re so stressed, you’re so excited, you can’t wait, and you’re working out so hard. And then after the wedding you might gain some, and then all of a sudden you’re ‘pregnant,'” she joked. “Which I know people are stoked, super excited for if we do become pregnant. I am too. But sometimes you just gain weight.”