Sierra Skye Rocks Light Pink Hoodie While Posing In Fancy Rolls Royce

Sierra Skye is stunning once again in the most recent photo that was shared for her fans. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Skye has quickly become one of the most popular influencers on the platform, boasting a following of over 4.1 million — a number that grows by the day. The blond bombshell is most well-know for showing off her killer figure for fans while clad in a number of fashion-forward shots.

In the most recent image that was shared on her page, the model struck a pose in the back of a Rolls Royce that had vibrant orange seats. In the caption of the post, she praised her bestie as the two of them sat together in the vehicle. Skye looked picture-perfect in a powder pink hoodie with a white graphic, pairing the top with shorts while part of her legs were visible in the image.

For the occasion, the model wore her long, blond locks down and waved in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and pink lipgloss. Next to her was her pal, Brooke Platner, who looked beautiful in a similar white hoodie with a black graphic. Like Skye, she wore her long, blond locks down and a beautiful application of makeup.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earned Skye a ton of attention from her loyal fans, racking up over 17,000 likes in addition to well over 100 comments. While many fans took to the photo to gush over her beauty, countless others dropped a line to rave over the car. A few more were left speechless and flooded the comments section with emoji rather than words.

“The most beautiful besties!! Love you girls!!,” one follower raved, adding a few heart emoji.

“Everyone needs a bestie. You two are so beautiful,” another gushed.

“Such a nice and sweet both of you ladies. You have to be the hottest best friends on the face of the earth. I love you,” a third follower added along with a series of heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Skye sizzled in another hot look, that time in a more revealing ensemble. In that particular shot, the model was photographed from the waist up, putting her killer abs on full display while clad in a tiny white sports bra with a black pullover hanging off her arms. The photo garnered over 101,000 likes.