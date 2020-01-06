Julie Chen Turns 50, ‘Big Brother’ Fans Want Answers On Celebrity Season As They Wish Her A Happy Birthday

The CBS star celebrates a milestone birthday, but fans are still asking where the celebrity season is for this winter.

Big Brother host Julie Chen is celebrating a big birthday. The longtime CBS star turned 50 years old on January 6, and now social media fans are asking about the status of her show as they offer her warm wishes and birthday greetings.

In a new post on the official Big Brother Instagram page, Julie is seen wearing a pink dress in a still photo taken from a past episode of the CBS reality show. A “Happy Birthday” graphic is inserted next to the smiling TV star. In the comments section to the post, fans and famous friends reacted to Julie’s big birthday news.

Some fans couldn’t believe the young-looking Julie has turned 50 years old as they noted how amazing she looks for her age. But other fans were more focused on the next season of Big Brother than on the number of candles on Julie’s birthday cake.

“Happy birthday but like when is the next episode?” one follower asked Julie.

“Are we getting a winter Big Brother in any form to replace [Celebrity Big Brother] this year?” another asked.

“Happy bday I love u….. but back to business where’s a new season?” a third fan asked the Emmy-winning TV host.

“No because she pranked us with a fake winter season in November and December,” another follower chimed in.

Diehard Big Brother fans know that, unlike the past two years, there will not be a celebrity-themed edition of the show on CBS’ winter television lineup. Some fans had also had been hoping for a winter all-stars edition of the show featuring past contestants, based on clues Julie left on social media last fall, but it does not appear to be happening.

While the questions about Big Brother are still on fans’ minds, hopefully Julie is enjoying her special day and not worrying about work. The TV host has yet to post about her birthday plans on social media.

Before last year, Julie Chen’s fans were able to celebrate her birthday with her on the CBS daytime chatfest The Talk. The hit show routinely devotes entire episodes to its hosts on their birthdays, but Chen departed the show in September 2018 amid her husband Les Moonves’ misconduct scandal at the network. She has not been back to the show she once helmed.

Because Julie’s birthday is in January, it has never been celebrated on Big Brother. The CBS reality show airs all summer long, while the mini celebrity edition made its debut in February and only ran for about a month.