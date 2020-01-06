Megan Thee Stallion Twerks On A Boat During Her Beach Getaway

Megan Thee Stallion recently posted more videos from her vacation to share with her 7.9 million Instagram followers.

The “Big Ole Freak” rapper has been taking a break from her hectic performance schedule and has been sharing a slew of bikini photos with her massive following. Although she has shared several posts of herself, Megan felt that her fans needed more footage of her excursions while she is away. In a recent video, Megan is seen in a grey patterned string bikini as she is surrounded by her friends on a white boat. In her comments section, Megan’s fans pointed out that she is rocking a bikini from Nicki Minaj’s collaboration with Fendi.

The women Megan is traveling with are all wearing bikinis alongside the rapper. Megan is wearing a brown cowboy hat as she eats a lollipop while dancing to one of her songs. Her friends are dancing with her, as they hold multiple bottles and cups while enjoying themselves on the boat.

In the second video, Megan and her crew are continuing to enjoy themselves on the boat. This time, she is putting her coined phrase “drive the boat” to use. Megan uses the phrase when she pours a shot of alcohol into someone’s mouth as they let her control how much alcohol they consume. While holding a bottle of tequila, Megan goes through each of her friends and drops a shot of the alcohol in their mouths as the ladies continue to dance to “The Box” by Roddy Rich.

While Megan’s stunning bikini look was the focus in both Instagram posts, she also had an amazing hair and makeup look for her day on the boat. In close up shots on the video, Megan is rocking smoky eyeshadow, dramatic faux eyelashes, eyeliner and lip gloss. Her dark hair is straightened and stops at Megan’s shoulders.

Megan’s fans seemed to be happy to see the rapper relaxing and enjoying herself with her friends. The rapper received more than 2 million views between each video. Megan also received more than 5,000 comments under her posts.

“*Inserts self into video but with a life jacket cause I can’t swim*” one fan joked.

“That’s a lot of Action,” another follower mentioned.

“All these natural bodies,” one fan wrote, followed by multiple black heart emoji.

“I love the curves in these bikinis. Show en you dnt gotta be a build a bawdy,” another fan mentioned of the women on vacation.