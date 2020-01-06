Donald Trump’s Mental Health Is An Impeachment Consideration, Says Maxine Waters

The mental health of Donald Trump is a frequent topic of discussions for his adversaries, who often claim that he is unfit for office and a danger to the United States. During an appearance on MSNBC’s Kasie DC on Sunday, California Rep. Maxine Waters called the president a “liar” and suggested that his mental health could factor into the impeachment process, Breitbart reports.

“[W]e know several things about this president,” Waters said. “We know he’s a liar. We know that it has been documented by The Washington Post that he’s lied thousands of times. I think it’s over 15,000 times that they’ve actually documented. We know that there is a matter of trust.”

The 81-year-old politician continued to note the psychiatrists who have expressed concern with Trump’s mental state, noting his frequent tweets and on-the-fly decision making that she claims excludes the high-ranking officials around him. Waters continued to suggest that supporting Trump is not a partisan matter but one of trust.

“It’s whether or not they can trust the president of the United States, whether or not he’s a liar, whether or not he’s a — mental health is good. It is whether or not he’s presidential, yes.”

Waters previously faced criticism for calling for Trump to be imprisoned and placed in solitary confinement. She made the comments on Twitter amid others that took aim at the president and his administration for allegedly pressuring Ukraine into digging up dirt on his opponents using foreign aid as leverage.

Despite the pushback, Waters defended her comments on CNN. Speaking with Anderson Cooper, who pressed Waters on whether her comments have affected her “cause,” Waters pivoted to more attacks on Trump, Fox News reported.

“This president has not only undermined and denounced the press constantly and he’s dangerous.”

"He has shown us consistently if you come to close to this Russia investigation, he's going to get rid of you." —Maxine Waters to @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/4vEXplgjqg — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 12, 2017

Waters is not the only one who has repeatedly expressed concern with Trump’s actions and mental state. Yale psychiatrist Bandy X. Lee has raised concerns on multiple occasions, and most recently, the professor of psychiatry called for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to request a 72-hour mental health hold on Trump following his authorization of the drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Lee noted the previous signs of Trump’s purportedly dangerous mental state, including his abrupt withdrawal of troops from northern Syria, which she claims was done in “direct response” to the announcement of an impeachment probe into his behavior. The professor noted that 800 mental health professionals signed a petition calling on Congress to consult with American psychiatrists, psychologists, and other mental health professionals.