Chanel West Coast Puts Her Booty On Display While Rocking A White Thong Bikini

Chanel West Coast held nothing back as she posed in a skimpy bikini for her most recent Instagram photo. The rapper shared the photo with her fans on Monday afternoon.

In the racy snapshot, Chanel looked smoking hot as she rocked a tiny white bikini and showcased her backside for the camera. The Ridiculousness star sizzled while spotlighting her curvy booty in the thong bottoms.

The swimwear also flaunted her long, lean legs and tiny waist, and well as put her toned arms and ample bust on display. A tattoo on Chanel’s forearm is also visible in the photo, where the singer poses with her fingers in her hair while bending one of her knees.

Chanel’s brown hair was styled in loose strands that fell behind her back. She accessorized her beach look with some trendy sunglasses, and appeared to sport a minimal makeup look in the photo, opting for a fresh face and bronzed glow.

In the background of the picture, a stunning blue sky along with a hint of a fluffy white cloud can be seen. Some green foliage, the beach, and the ocean are also in clear view. In the caption of the snap, Chanel revealed to her fans that she was visiting Kaui in Hawaii, explaining the gorgeous scenery.

Of course, many of Chanel’s over 3.3 million followers fell in love with the bikini post, and clicked the like button over 57,000 times while leaving more than 915 comments in less than an hour after it was uploaded to her account.

“What a beautiful view! Of course there’s you too!” one of Chanel’s follower stated in the comments section.

“Looks like modeling a bikini is your new thing,” another adoring fan wrote.

“Look at that gorgeous view!!! (The scenery is nice too!)” a third comment read.

“Chanel out here looking like a snack! Who knew that she had such a banging bikini body?! I’ll be needing more bikini photos from you now please,” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chanel showed off her beach body just two days prior to her white bikini snap when she posed on a piece of driftwood in front of the ocean.

In that post, Chanel wowed in a pink bikini and showed off her modeling skills. However, she declared in the caption that she does not consider herself a model, and that she’s sick of her sexy photos being the only ones to garner tons of likes.

That upload has earned over 134,000 likes and more than 1,300 for Chanel West Coast to date.