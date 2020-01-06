Pauline Tantot Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer White Crop Top & Cheeky Underwear

The French Instagram model sizzled in her risque ensemble.

On Monday, January 6, French model Pauline Tantot shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 2.8 million Instagram followers.

The photos, taken in Paris, France, show the 20-year-old standing in front of a window that opened out to an ivy covered wall. The beauty flaunted her fabulous figure in a ribbed, white cropped top, adorned with rhinestones and a pair of black thong underwear. Pauline’s nipples were visible in the sheer shirt, causing the post to push the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. The revealing ensemble also put her toned midsection and sculpted hips on full display, much to the delight of her audience. In addition, fans were able to catch a glimpse of the delicate black ink tattoos on her hands, arms, and pelvic area. Pauline accessorized the sultry look with a black knit cap.

The blonde bombshell wore her long locks down and did not appear to be wearing any makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

Throughout the casual photoshoot, the model changed up her poses and expression. In the first image, she stood with her hand on her hip as she gazed directly into the camera, pursing her full lips. For the following photo, she turned her body to show off her pert derriere. The Instagram influencer closed her eyes and rested her hands on the window ledge.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked her followers if there was a drop in temperatures outside.

Many of Pauline’s admirers took the time to shower the stunner with compliments in both English and in French. While some simply left fire and heart emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“[You’re] so stunning and beautiful I never get sick of looking at your beautiful pics,” gushed one fan.

“You give color to my life,” added a different devotee.

“You’re so pretty,” said another follower, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Most sensational human,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Pauline has not yet responded to the comments.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it quickly racked up more than 87,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the model has a tendency to post racy content on Instagram. Recently, she uploaded a photo, in which she laid face down on a bed, while wearing only a pair of cheeky underwear. The provocative post has been liked over 230,000 times since it was shared.