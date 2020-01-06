Blond Beauty Daisy Keech Sizzles In Skimpy Crop Top & Jeans

Model Daisy Keech showed off her fabulous figure in a sexy and casual outfit on Monday. The beauty uploaded a series of photos to Instagram that showed her looking sizzling hot in a skimpy crop top and a pair of jeans.

The pictures showed Daisy outside standing on a bridge. Below her, trees and other green foliage could be seen. It appeared to be a beautiful day with clear blue skies above.

The beauty’s black crop top featured thin straps and a low-cut neck. The top cut off just below her beasts, giving her followers a nice look at her cleavage as well as her flat abs. She also sported a pair of mid-rise blue jeans with the top. She completed the took with a grey and black plaid shirt, which she wore loosely over one shoulder.

The snaps captured Daisy in different poses while leaning against a rail on the bridge. One photo showed her leaning on one arm while she gave the camera a serious look. She was turned to the side just a bit, showing off her slender waist.

Another photo captured the stunner more from the front as she looked off to the side. The pose showed of her hourglass shape. The remaining picture showed the model as she looked down with the sun shining directly over her head.

Daisy wore her hair pulled back in a messy bun with loose tendrils framing her face. Her makeup looked natural with a light coat of mascara on her lashes and a touch of blush on her cheeks. She also donned pink lipstick to complete the look.

In the caption, Daisy said she appreciated her 2.3 million followers while also plugging Fashion Nova for her outfit.

Her fans were loving the post. It raked in 83,000 likes within an hour of going live.

“You are so beautiful,” one fan gushed.

“you look Breathtaking,” a second admire wrote.

“Damn daisy your really perfect,” said a third follower.

“Omg you so very cute,” a fourth fan commented.

It’s not unusual for Daisy’s fans to rave over her how good she looks in her posts. Her natural beauty and fabulous body are a perfect combination. It also doesn’t hurt that she likes to flaunt her figure on social media. She recently showed off her curves in a red swimsuit with a plunging neckline. One of her most popular posts in recent days showed her posing topless wearing just a pair of undies.