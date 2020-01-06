Nina Serebrova Shows Off Her Long Legs, Goes Braless Under A Thin Crop Top In Latest Instagram Photo

Brunette model Nina Serebrova brightened everyone’s Monday morning with a saucy new Instagram photo. The bombshell posed by reclining in a chair somewhere in the Brickell Financial District while rocking shimmering Fashion Nova stilettos.

Nina wore a see-through white long-sleeve crop top with nothing underneath. Her full breasts and nipples are visible beneath the fabric. Fans of the stunner went wild in her comments section.

Aside from her shirt, Nina wore a pair of short denim cut-offs with a black belt around her waist. Not only is her busty chest on display, but an inch of her taut waistline is also visible thanks to the midriff-baring top. Her long, slender legs are also plenty visible as the Bang Energy girl propped one up against the full-length mirror in front of her to give her followers an excellent view of her heels.

Nina snapped the shot herself with her iPhone camera. She smoldered into the lens while primping her voluminous raven hair with one hand. The stunner accessorized with a ring and hoop earrings. It looks like she adorned her face with a light amount of makeup, including lipstick, eyeshadow, bronzer, and foundation. Her cheekbones were perfectly contoured.

In as little as five hours, Nina’s photo accumulated over 300 comments and close to 30,000 likes. Her admirers are overwhelmed by her beauty and exceptionally happy to have a magnificent new picture of the model.

“How do you love my heels?” asked Nina in a comment on the update.

In her photo caption, she wished her fans a happy Monday and asked for some love on her Fashion Nova ad. Fans were more than happy to oblige Nina’s request. Those who couldn’t think of the perfect compliment simply filled her comments section with adoring emoji such as hearts, kisses, flames, and praise hands.

Fellow model Valeri Orsini wrote, “So bomb on you boo.” Nina responded to tell Valeri she missed her.

“Thank you ninaserebrova for such a beautiful and hot photo!!!” exclaimed one admirer.

“What a beautiful pair of legs that’s in those shoes,” said a second fan.

“God you get more beautiful every time you post,” added a third person.

“It’s Absolutely Incredible how much Beauty, Style and Sensuality gathered in a single woman,” gushed a fourth user.

Followers of Nina are used to seeing sexy images of the model. Over the holidays, she was photographed wearing a cozy white sweater set that showed off her underboob.