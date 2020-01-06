Miami Smokeshow Alexa Collins Slays In ‘Peachy’ Ruffled Bikini While Flaunting Her Flat Tummy

Alexa Collins slayed in a orange bikini as she posed on the beach for her most recent Instagram update, which was shared to her account on Monday afternoon.

In the sexy snapshot, Alexa looked smoking hot in the “peachy” ruffled two-piece. The skimpy bikini boasted a tie in the middle of the top, and showcased the Miami model’s abundant cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, and lean legs.

Alexa posed on the beach while she dug her knees into the sand and tugged on the string hanging from the top of her bikini, which was made by the company Beach Bunny Swimwear.

The blond bombshell served up a sultry look in the shot as she wore her long, golden locks pulled back into a ponytail behind her head. The straight strands fell down her back and brushed over her arm. She accessorized the beach look with some large gold hoop earrings and metallic polish on her fingernails.

Alexa also sported a full face of makeup for the racy photograph, rocking sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, dark mascara, and a smoky eye shadow look. She added to the application with contouring on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and pink blush on her cheekbones. She also added a nude gloss on her full lips to complete the look.

Of course, many of Alexa’s 679,000 followers made quick work of clicking the like button more than 2,300 times while leaving nearly 70 comments within the first 20 minutes after the snap was published to her feed.

“Looking super beautiful and perfect,” one of Alexa’s followers stated in the comments section.

“Omg girl look at you, stunning!!” another admirer gushed over the model.

“You get better looking every day,” a third comment read.

“Yaaas queen! You are seriously the most stunning model on Insta! I am obsessed with her bikini looks. Thanks for the motivation to hit the gym. You’re gorgeous girl!” a fourth social media user remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just hours before her orange bikini snap, Alexa delighted her followers as she posed in a snakeskin bikini top and some sheer pants while on a boat in Miami.

In the photo, the model gushed over her love for Doritos, and featured a bag of the chips in each of the three slides included in the update.

That upload also proved to be a popular one among Alexa Collins’ fans, who have clicked the like button more than 13,000 times, leaving more than 200 comments in the four hours since the post was shared online.