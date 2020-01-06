Ashley Alexiss Gets Naked In Steamy Shower Shot: ‘First Thirst Trap Of 2020’

Ashley Alexiss is sizzling in yet another NSFW shot. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Alexiss has never been shy when it comes to showing off her curvy figure for her fans, rocking a number of sexy and scandalous outfits including bikinis, crop tops, bodycon dresses, and more. In the most recent image that was shared on her page, the model left virtually nothing to the imagination.

In the gorgeous new post, the plus-sized model faced her backside to the camera as she stood in the shower and let water hit all over her body. The bombshell wore her long locks down and at her back while the majority of her mane was soaking wet. Despite being soaking wet, Alexiss appeared to be wearing a little bit of makeup in the photo including eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, and a hint of subtle gloss.

While posing in profile, the beauty left little to the imagination of her fans, letting water drip down her back, arms, and legs. She covered her chest with her hands and flaunted a hint of sideboob in the process. Also on display was her beautiful backside as well as her toned and tanned legs. In the caption of the shot, the model teased fans that this was her first thirst trap of the new year.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention from her legion of fans, racking up over 58,000 likes in addition to well over 800 comments. Some of her followers took to the shot to let her know that she looks beautiful while many others couldn’t help but rave over her gorgeous figure. A few others had no words and flooded the comments with emoji instead.

“You are beautiful. Re: diet…have you thought about putting out a cookbook or a book with tips and stuff?,” one follower asked.

“I’m taking this as part of #PatsNation therapy to cope with the loss. You’re a hero,” a second Instagram user chimed in, adding a red heart emoji.

“Mmmmm hot hot mmm hot baby,” another Instagrammer raved along with a series of flame emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Alexiss sizzled in another NSFW social media post, that time in a sexy bikini. In the snapshot, the model had her curvy and beautiful figure on display in a green snakeskin swimsuit from her website that featured a loose fitting top and tight bottoms, showcasing her tummy and legs. The post garnered over 25,000 likes.