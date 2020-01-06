Nata Lee Flaunts Incredible Physique In Bra & Unbuttoned Jeans In Flirty Instagram Update

Russian hottie Nata Lee, who has attracted more than 3.2 million followers on Instagram with her skin-baring pictures, recently took to her page and stunned her fans with a brand-new snapshot.

In the photo, the stunner could be seen rocking a white cupped bra that barely contained her voluptuous chest, and paired it with a white lacy bikini thong that left very little to the imagination. She was also wearing jeans, but it was unbuttoned that the model was able to flaunt her slender waist and rock-hard abs.

Nata opted for little-to-no-makeup that included groomed brows, light eyeshadow, a coat of mascara, highlighter, and lip balm. She was photographed in what seemed like a studio room, her eyes closed and her hands were up holding her blond tresses together, while her flawless armpits were on display. She wore no jewelry for this look.

In the caption, the model revealed to her followers that her sexy ensemble was from the retail giant, Fashion Nova, while also thanking her fans for their song recommendations, in regards to her previous Instagram post where she asked them for new tracks as she wanted to update her playlist. She also tagged professional photographer, Alexander Mavrin, in the photo.

The latest share was loved by Nata’s admirers that it earned more than 70,000 likes and almost 800 comments in just under 30 minutes of being of live — a number that continues to grow by the minute. Other followers were not so chatty and dropped fire and heart-eyes emoji instead.

“Wow, I’m in love! Absolutely smoking!!!!” said one fan, followed by a series of heart emoji.

“Wow! You are a sexy, gorgeous hot babe,” another fan chimed in.

“Beautiful figure, so curvy, toned, gorgeous hair, sexy panties, and bra. Love it!” a third Instagrammer added.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer expressed his admiration for the hottie’s body by describing it as a “work of art.

On January 2, the model shared another alluring snapshot to the social media platform where she wore a sexy long black dress that had a very low plunging neckline and was from the same online retail shop, Fashion Nova. It was reported that the skin-baring ensemble enabled the blond beauty to flaunt her excessive cleavage and well-toned legs. Many of Nata’s admirers were also able to catch a glimpse of her black ink tattoo which was located in her upper thigh. Just like in the recent update, the Russian bombshell kept the look simple by not wearing any accessories.