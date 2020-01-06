Erika Jayne Explains How Husband Thomas Girardi Reacted To Her Move To New York City For Broadway’s ‘Chicago’

Erika Jayne has been living on the east coast for months.

How did Erika Jayne‘s husband, attorney Thomas Girardi, react last year when she informed him that she would be leaving their Pasadena, California home and heading to the east coast, where she would be living for the next several months?

As fans may have seen, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member told Broadway last month, via a January 6 report from Bravo’s The Daily Dish, that it didn’t take her even two seconds of thinking to agree to take on the role of Roxie Hart in the Broadway production of Chicago.

“I told my husband, ‘I’m sorry, I’m moving to New York. You’ve got to come visit. But I’m doing this role,'” Erika recalled.

Because taking on such an iconic role involved months of preparation, Erika moved to the Big Apple last year and will remain there until the end of March, once her final show wraps. In total, Erika will be spending several months away from her husband and their home but luckily, because Thomas is such a huge fan of Bravo, he was totally on board and excited for Erika and her big opportunity.

“Tom is like the biggest Broadway fan ever. So when I came home and I was like ‘Honey, I have this opportunity,’ and he was like, ‘You must take it,'” she told The Daily Dish during a press day at The Lamb’s Club in New York City in December. “He’s probably more excited than I am.”

Erika’s stint in Chicago begins tonight, January 6, and concludes on March 29.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Erika spoke to ET Canada last week about the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which she filmed amid her many rehearsals for Chicago. As she explained, Erika had tons of fun filming the new episodes with her co-stars, including newbies Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, even though certain moments were quite tense.

“Everyone expected us to have a smooth season and we have anything but that… There’s some hard knocks along the way. Our show definitely has conflict,” the singer and actress explained.

Continuing on, Erika seemed to give a nod to the ongoing feuds between her co-stars and Denise Richards, who joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 9 in 2018, by saying that someone, who she did not name, turned out to be much different than the way she thought they were in the past.