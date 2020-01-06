‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Mariah Demands Answers

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, January 6 brings Mariah demanding answers from Tessa. Plus, Nikki warns Nick about a rebound after his breakup, Chelsea and Adam talk about their future, and Sharon keeps her lump a secret.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) was upset that Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) failed to reveal she’d been married before. Mariah thought that they were through with lying, and Tessa apologized and explained that she was worried there had been a problem with her divorce. However, Tessa discussed her past with Tanner (Chase Coleman). They’d both been struggling musicians, and Tessa sang backup for Tanner. They connected, but it wasn’t true love. They got drunk one night and got married in a chapel in Reno, but they didn’t annul the marriage because they were having fun and chasing their dreams. Mariah still didn’t appreciate that Tessa wasn’t upfront with her the moment Chase called. She told Tessa that she needed to think, and Mariah left.

Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) were at Crimson Lights. He noted that she was nervous, and Sharon told Rey she had an appointment with a man about coffee, but she had to go to his office. Sharon left, and when she returned, Rey asked her how everything went. Sharon told Rey it wasn’t clear, and she needed to think about what the coffee man told her. They decided to have lunch. Then, Mariah showed up after Rey got called away, and Sharon told her it was a good time to talk. Mariah explained that she had a problem.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) visited Victoria (Amelia Heinle) at Newman Enterprises. Vicky prepared for a trip to Singapore, and she told Nick that she still needed a COO. Nick declined the job offer, and then he talked to Victoria about his breakup with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Victoria offered to tell their parents, but Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) walked in, and Nick told his mom what happened. Nikki warned Nick to stay away from Sharon this time, which earned her some laughter. Nick kept a good attitude and asked Nikki never to change.

At Adam’s (Mark Grossman) penthouse, Chelsea and Adam told Connor (Judah Mackey) that Chelsea would live there full time. Chelsea also explained that she and Nick decided to be friends. Connor cried happy tears, and Adam called a therapist that Sharon had recommended. Later, Chelsea told Adam she needed time, and he agreed that this is their last shot.

At Tessa’s apartment, Tanner stopped by and asked if it was a bad time.