Norwegian Beauty Frida Aasen Sizzles In Strappy White Bikini As She Says Farewell To Vacation

Frida Aasen’s holiday vacation may be coming to an end, but her sizzling snaps from the trip are still coming in hot.

On Monday, the Norwegian beauty said goodbye to her time in Brazil with a smoking hot new addition to her Instagram page that was an instant hit with her 563,000 followers. The upload contained two photos of the 25-year-old taking in one last look at the gorgeous scene of mountains and ocean from a long, wooden dock, all the while looking stunning in a skimpy bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

Friday sizzled in her strappy white bikini top that popped against her bronzed skin. The halter-style number boasted thin spaghetti shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms — though that was just the beginning of the babe’s skin-baring display. Its tiny triangle cups and plunging neckline exposed an ample amount of cleavage as she posed for the camera, sending temperatures soaring on her feed. The garment also featured a unique design with extra-long ties that criss-crossed tight around her torso, accentuating her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

On her lower half, the Victoria’s Secret model opted to cover up with a pair of tight white pants that clung to her curves in all of the right ways. The bottoms were made of a semi-sheer knit fabric that offered a teasing look at her bikini bottoms, which boasted a cheeky style and thin string waistband. The waistband of Frida’s pants were pulled high up on her hips, further highlighting her slender frame.

Frida carried her belongings for the day in a mesh tote bag and sported a pair of trendy round sunglasses and earrings for a bit of bling. She tied her blond tresses up in a high ponytail that was secured with a gray scrunchy and she sported a minimal makeup look that allowed her natural beauty to shine.

Fans were far from shy about showing some love for the bombshell’s new vacation snaps. The double Instagram upload has earned over 30,000 likes after just eight hours of going live — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Frida’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“As usual, always hot,” one person wrote.

“You look amazing,” complimented another.

“Wow, what a perfect shape of body,” commented a third.

There has been no shortage of sizzling snaps from the model’s trip to Brazil. Over the weekend, the stunner showed off her incredible figure in a two-toned blue bikini that left very little to the imagination. The look also proved popular with fans, who awarded the post nearly 31,000 likes.