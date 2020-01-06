Brazilian Model Theodora Moutinho Flaunts Incredible Cleavage In Latest Instagram Post

The model sported a revealing ensemble while posing in a car.

On Monday, January 6, Brazilian model Theodora Moutinho delighted fans by uploading yet another provocative photo on Instagram.

The picture, taken in Orlando, Florida, shows the stunner posing in a car. She sat on a beige leather seat with one of her arms raised. The 20-year-old closed her eyes and flirtatiously stuck out her tongue as she snapped the sultry selfie.

The Instagram influencer sizzled in a plunging, lace-up light pink crop top and high-rise black bottoms. Theodora’s ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the tiny top. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of the model’s navy blue bra. She kept the sexy look relatively simple and did not wear any jewelry.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell wore her long locks down and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. She opted for a dramatic eye look that included winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and purple eyeshadow applied in the inner corners of her eyes. Theodora also sported glowing highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, and matte nude lipstick.

In the caption, the social media sensation implored fans to tag their friends who may need to be reminded of road safety in the comments section.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 36,000 likes. Many of Theodora’s admirers were also quick to compliment the stunner.

“You should be a super model [sic] cause you’re so sexy,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You are so hot, I might melt someday if I keep staring at your pictures long enough,” said a different devotee.

“Good god you’re stunningly beautiful,” added another commenter.

“Wow honey you’re so perfect and amazingly beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some fans, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead left a trail of emoji as means to express their praise.

Theodora graciously replied to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram post consist of her in risque ensembles. Recently, she uploaded a particularly cheeky picture, in which she flaunted her pert derriere in a tiny orange bikini while kneeling on a dock. That provocative post has been liked over 80,000 times since it was shared.