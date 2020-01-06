Witney Carson Stuns In Bright Yellow Dress For Golden Globes Afterparty

The 'Dancing with the Stars' pro was absolutely breathtaking in a new Instagram pic.

Witney Carson stunned in a bright yellow dress for a Golden Globes afterparty in a new series of photos she uploaded to Instagram. The pop of color was stunning on the blond Dancing with the Stars pro, who shared the sunny images to the social media site.

Witney was photographed wearing a yellow ballgown by the legendary design team for Oscar de la Renta, who have dressed celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Jessica Alba, and Cameron Diaz to name a few.

The dress enhanced the dancer’s fine form by showing off her toned shoulders and arms. The top of the gown was cut straight across her chest, providing ample coverage of her breasts and providing just a hint of cleavage.

The strapless garment had a drop waist and billowed into a long skirt that fell into a train that trailed behind the dance pro as she walked the carpet. Witney wore white pumps with her outfit, adding a sweet twist to her overall look. The dancer was sans jewelry except for a thin gold necklace and her wedding ring from her husband of four years, Carson McAllister.

In the photo’s caption, Witney tagged not only the design house but celebrity hairstylist and L’Oreal Paris Brand Ambassador Jonathan Colombini, who did a stunning updo for the Dancing with the Stars mirrorball winner.

Witney’s long blond hair was fashioned into a low chignon. Her tresses were parted in the middle and any remaining stragglers were held back with a pearl and rhinestone headband. She wore red lipstick and neutral-colored makeup, which did not compete with the bright color of the garment.

In the second series of images the dancer also uploaded to the social media site, Witney revealed that she is a brand ambassador for the beauty line in the accompanying caption. She remarked that she is honored to be working with an “amazing brand” that supports women to their fullest potential.

Fans took to the comments section of both posts to applaud Witney for her sunny addition to the glamour that was the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

“Omg ur like the freakin sun!!! So gorgeous,” said one fan of the overall ensemble on the social media sharing site.

“You’re literally a real-life princess…it’s so unfair, LOL,” said another fan of the dancer regarding their admiration of Witney’s beauty in the photo’s caption.

“Omg, you look like a sunset. Soooo beautiful that color omg is perf for you I love,” exclaimed a third fan and follower of the longtime Dancing with the Stars personality.

Witney will be dancing her way through 2020 as a participant of the upcoming “Dancing with the Stars Live” tour, which begins on January 9 in Richmond, Virginia, and continues through until April 7 at the tour’s final stop in Portland, Oregon. A new season of DWTS will debut in the fall of 2020.