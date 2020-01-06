Peter Weber Pens Heartwarming Instagram Post Ahead Of ‘The Bachelor’ Premiere: ‘We’re Cleared For Takeoff”

Peter Weber appeared to be in a grateful mood on Monday ahead of the premiere of his season of The Bachelor. In the caption of his most recent Instagram post, the Delta Airlines pilot thanked everyone involved in making his experience a memorable one.

He made sure to address the contestants on his season first.

“To every single woman that shows up tonight, thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking a chance on me,” he wrote. “Through every high and every low, I had the time of my life getting to know you all and made memories I will cherish forever.”

He also thanked the crew for putting the show together and said they’d become family through the experience. Peter then sent a shout out to the franchise’s ardent fanbase, popularly known as “Bachelor Nation,” for embracing him as the new star of the franchise.

“I hope you all enjoy the flight, we’re cleared for takeoff,” he quipped at the end of the caption.

Peter’s lengthy message accompanied a photo series that was likely captured during the taping of the first episode. In the first shot, he’s standing in a black tuxedo outside of the Bachelor mansion next to the show’s host, Chris Harrison. In the second, Peter stands surrounded by all of the women who competed for his heart.

The post accumulated over 160,000 likes and close to 2,500 comments in an hour. In those comments, fans shared their best wishes and a lot of those messages came from The Bachelor/The Bachelorette alumni.

“So so so so so happy for you!!!! You’re a class act Peter!” wrote former The Bachelorette lead, Ali Fedotowsky.

“Happy for you! So happy to see this story,” Katie Morton, former The Bachelor and Bachelor In Paradise cast member gushed.

“Here we go, brother!” Chris Harrison added.

Nick Viall, another former lead, chose to compliment Peter on his fashion choices.

“Loving the bowtie!!” he quipped.

One other commenter claimed to be searching for Hannah Brown in the group photo of the contestants that Peter shared.

Peter Weber rose to fame after an unsuccessful bid for love during her season The Bachelorette in 2019. He’s best known for their tryst in a windmill during the “Honeymoon Suites” episode as Hannah later revealed that they’d had sex four times that night. Promotional clips have revealed that she will be making an appearance during the premiere and that they’ll get up close and personal in a private conversation on a couch. As of this writing, it appears that Hannah has not commented on Peter’s most recent Instagram post, however.

The new season of The Bachelor premieres tonight at 8 p.m EST.