Rita Ora Wears Eye-Catching Thigh-High Boots & Shirt With Long Train On ‘The Masked Singer’

Rita Ora is one of the four panelists on the British version of The Masked Singer, and she is making sure her fashion game is on point for the show. For the second airing, the “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker wore an eye-catching number with a graphic print.

Ora stunned in a long-sleeved shirt that had a train that fell to the floor on one side. She unbuttoned the top half of the shirt and displayed the thin necklace on her chest. The garment went way above her knees, and she didn’t opt for pants or a skirt. However, she paired the look with thigh-high boots that had a similar print to the shirt. She applied a bold red lip and sported her wavy blond locks down. Ora had a head mic attached to her so she could speak throughout the show and guess what celebrities are singing underneath their costumes.

In her latest Instagram upload, she attached three photos within one post. In the first shot, the “How We Do (Party)” chart-topper posed in front of a load of stage equipment stacked upon each other. She placed both arms beside her and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression. Ora parted her legs and showed off the vibrant outfit very well.

In the other two pics, she was photographed in front of a plain white wall. She sparked a huge smile and flashed her teeth. In the other, Ora smiled with her eyes closed.

For her caption, she reminded her fans that The Masked Singer was airing on ITV again and questioned if they would be watching. She also credited Ronan Park for taking the image.

In the span of 20 hours, her post racked up more than 160,000 likes and over 750 comments, proving to be a hit with her 15.8 million followers.

“YOUR SMILE OH MY GOD,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“My weekends just got a whole lot better,” another shared, adding the love heart emoji.

“I’m OBSESSED with this look omg,” a third fan remarked.

“You look amazing chick,” a fourth follower commented.

Warning: possible spoilers below.

So far, fans of the show have been speculating who could be some of the celebrities. The contestant in the Queen Bee costume has viewers wondering if it could be a member of Girls Aloud, while a different contestant dressed as a Daisy has those pretty certain it’s an American recording artist.

So far the Butterfly, who was Patsy Palmer, and the Pharaoh, who was Alan Johnson, have been unmasked.