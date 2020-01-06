Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam’s Shocking Proposal To Hope Turns Sour

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, January 7 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will get down on one knee and ask Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) to marry him. The IT specialist will finally ask the blonde to be his wife, per She Knows Soaps.

After being needled by Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), and even Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks), Liam will pop the question, as reported by The Inquisitr. The promo shows that Hope will be sitting on the sofa in the cabin when he gets down on his knees. With a ring in his hand, he will ask Hope to spend the rest of his life with him. They already have a daughter and he wants to make their family official.

But just as Hope becomes teary-eyed, Liam will let loose his shocking ultimatum. He will only marry Hope if she cuts all ties with Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Hope will be devastated. She genuinely loves Douglas and has only recently legally become his co-guardian. She doesn’t want to give up the little boy who has become such an integral part of her life. She also doesn’t want to disappoint Douglas because he has already lost so much in his young life.

At the same time, she also has to understand Liam’s concerns. Thomas was obsessed with her for a long time and now found a way to be part of her life. Liam doesn’t want to deal with Thomas’ drama and the way that the designer uses Douglas to get closer to Hope.

The promo indicates that the proposal won’t have a happy ending. She will beg Liam, “Please don’t do an ultimatum,” but Liam has had enough of Thomas’ antics. He tells her “I can’t keep doing this, sorry,” and storms out of the cabin. Hope will run after Liam yelling, “Liam, come back!”

The soap opera spoilers tease that Hope will be shattered at the prospect of losing Douglas and won’t know what to do. She will then approach Thomas and tell him about Liam’s proposal. Of course, she will also divulge that Liam wants her to give up Douglas.

At the same time, Liam will also be heartbroken. After Thomas threatened him, he realized that his only shot at getting the designer out of their lives was if Hope agreed to his condition. And when she cannot give him a straight answer, he will begin to lose hope that they will ever get married again.