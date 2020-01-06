Lizzo Says She Is Leaving Twitter Because There Are ‘Too Many Trolls’

Lizzo is done with Twitter – at least for the time being. The “Juicy” singer posted on social media on Monday morning to announce that she is taking a break because she is over the number of trolls on the platform. But, she assures her followers, she’ll be back when she’s ready.

“Yeah I can’t do this Twitter sh*t no more.. too many trolls,” Lizzo tweeted along with a peace fingers emoji. “I’ll be back when I feel like it.”

Lizzo is an active user on Twitter, and while the site gets a lot of criticism for the number of trolls that tend to hover on the platform, Lizzo is often a voice of positivity and self-love. But the singer often faces body shaming and other comments about her appearance.

Fans were largely supportive of her decision to take a break from the site, with many people expressing that they would be waiting for her when she comes back and that she shouldn’t let the trolls get her down.

Recently, the Grammy-nominated singer made news after she was accused of only being popular because she was obese.

“Lizzo popular is because there is an obesity epidemic in America. Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are. Unfortunately, many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease,” one person wrote.

As The Inquisitr reported previously, Lizzo clapped back at the comment.

“I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love. The only person who needs to do better is you,” she wrote.

It’s not the first time that she has taken to her social media account to fight back against the negativity. But apparently, she has reached her breaking point with the comments given her most recent post.

Lizzo didn’t indicate if there was one thing that pushed her over the edge. However, there have been jokes circulating on Twitter about a Lizzo bomb being dropped on Iran in recent days, though the singer hasn’t commented on the cruel memes. She has also said in recent days that she doesn’t ever feel like she is “helping enough” and that having differing opinions doesn’t make someone a bad person, but that their actions matter most.

It isn’t clear when and if Lizzo plans to return to her 1.4 million followers on Twitter, and she didn’t indicate whether or not she will continue to post on her Instagram account.