Bombshell Amanda Cerny Channels The Queen Of Hearts In Impossibly Tiny Rainbow Bikini And Red Wig

Amanda Cerny kicked off her week with a sizzling new set of Instagram post that are proving hard to be ignored.

The upload shared on Monday included a total of four photos that were all instant hits with the YouTube star’s 26.3 million followers. In the snaps, the 28-year-old was seen enjoying a gorgeous day outside in Miami Beach, Florida. She appeared to be lounging on a boat as she soaked up the sun, all the while look smoking hot in an impossibly tiny bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The bombshell slayed in the minuscule two-piece that did way more showing than covering up — though her fans hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display. The swimwear included a halter style top with an eye-popping rainbow design that was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets. Plenty of underboob was left well within eyesight thanks to the number’s too-small triangle-shaped cups, while its plunging neckline flaunted even more cleavage.

Amanda also rocked a matching pair of bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque. The garment boasted the same strappy rainbow design, as well as a daringly cheeky style exposed her pert derriere almost in its entirety. Meanwhile, its string waistband was tied in dainty bows low on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and chiseled abs.

If Amanda’s skin-baring swimsuit wasn’t enough to turn heads, her hair do in the quadruple Instagram update definitely did the job. Instead of her typical brunette locks, the stunner channeled the Queen of Hearts with a curly, cherry red wig that resembled the shape of a heart. She further pulled inspiration from Alice in Wonderland‘s famous royal by rocking a bright red lipstick, which was also applied in a heart shape on her plump lips.

Fans wasted no time in showing the social media sensation’s latest Instagram upload some love. The post has earned over 750,000 likes after just one hour of going live to the platform — and that number continues to grow by the second. Thousands have flocked to the comments section of the upload already as well, where many left compliments for Amanda’s jaw-dropping display.

“There is no one hotter than you,” one person wrote.

“You are perfect,” said another.

“Omg, body goals,” commented a third.

Amanda often treats her millions of fans to a look at her impressive figure. Another recent addition to her page saw her flaunting her killer physique in a bright orange sports bra and leggings that clung to her curves in all of the right ways. The look also proved popular with her followers, who awarded the bold look more than 1 million likes.