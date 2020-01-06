Vicky Aisha Flaunts Incredible Figure In Teal Bikini

The model left little to the imagination in her revealing swimsuit.

On Monday, January 6, Australian model Vicky Aisha started off the workweek by sharing a sizzling snap with her 1.9 million Instagram followers.

The photo shows the stunner standing in what appears to be a kitchen with white cabinets and a silver refrigerator in the background. Vicky posed seductively with her shoulders hunched and her back arched. She rested her hands on a countertop as she gazed into the camera, smiling sweetly.

Vicky flaunted her fabulous figure in a teal bikini that left little to the imagination. Her ample cleavage nearly spilled out of the bandeau top, much to the delight of her audience. The revealing swimsuit also put her toned midsection and curvaceous hips on display. In addition, fans were able to get a full view of Vicky’s impressive tattoo collection. The Instagram influencer kept the look relatively simple and accessorized with numerous silver earrings, as well as her signature hoop nose ring.

The blond bombshell pulled her hair back in a ponytail and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The application included bronze eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the social media sensation made mention of the length of her arms. She also seemingly encouraged her followers to visit her personal website that was linked in her Instagram bio.

Fans seemed to love the post as it quickly racked up more than 15,000 likes. Many of her admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You look amazing in blue really makes your eyes pop and then [there] is also the fact [you’re] just stunning,” gushed one fan, adding a string of heart emoji to the comment.

“You have beautiful hair, eyes, face you are such a beautiful ideal girl I love you,” added a different devotee.

Loading...

“Goddess, magnificent look as always,” a third social media user wrote.

“Could you be anymore beautiful? I think not,” chimed in a fourth commenter.

Vicky engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

This is far from the first time the 28-year-old has shown off her incredible curves on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post rather racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. Recently, she uploaded a provocative photo in which she wore a sexy maid costume. That post has been liked over 20,000 times since it was shared.