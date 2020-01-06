Heidi Klum Shows Off Killer Legs In Sparkly Dress For ‘America’s Got Talent’

Heidi Klum is sizzling in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, the model regularly mixes work with pleasure, sharing a wide-variety of photos ranging from modeling shots to projects that she is working on on her popular feed. Klum is currently filming America’s Got Talent Champions and she has been sharing photos from her time on set with fans. In the most recent social media share, the model looked drop dead gorgeous.

In the photo, Klum sat front and center on top of the iconic judge’s table from the show. The blond bombshell was all smiles, crossing her legs in front of her and putting her arms out in the air. For the look, she wore her long locks down and straight in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

Klum had her killer figure on display in a sparkly silver dress that dipped low into her chest, showing off plenty of cleavage for fans. The dress also featured a high slit and her toned and tanned legs were on full display in the beautiful shot. Klum completed the red-hot look with a pair of sky-high heels and a black belt around her waist. In the caption of the image, the stunner told her fans how much she loves being a judge on the show.

Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned Klum a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 28,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments. Some of her followers took to the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. A few more took to the post to express their excitement over the upcoming season of the series while a handful of others simply expressed their emotions by using emoji.

“I’m so happy to see you back. Are you Permanently back,” one follower commented on the post, adding a red heart emoji.

“IM SO GLAD YOU’RE BACK!!!! I MISS YOU AND MEL B TOGETHER (it’s sad that she’s not there but atleast you represent my fave girl power dup) You are gorgeous,” another Instagram user added along with a series of flame and smiley face emoji tied to the end of their comment.

“I am so happy that you are back as a judge this year,” a third fan chimed in.

“Heidi you are AMAZING and beautiful,” one more wrote.