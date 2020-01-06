Ree Drummond The ‘Pioneer Woman’ Shares Epic Birthday Throwback To Instagram

She is the epitome of 1980's style in this retro photo.

Ree Drummond, Food Network’s The Pioneer Woman, shared an epic throwback photo to Instagram in honor of her birthday. The pic, which appears to be a huge hit with her 3 million followers, gives fans a glimpse at a moment in time from Ree’s past that fans have likely never seen before.

The cooking superstar, who is one of the leading personalities on the network, is celebrating her 51st birthday today. In honor of her birthday, she posted a photo taken when she was just 13-years-old and worlds away from becoming the wife of a cattle rancher and the mother of four children: Alex, Paige, Bryce, and Todd.

In the photo, Ree is seen sporting a common look from 1983: heavy bangs, blown-out hair with a trendy flip at the bottom, and her long, red tresses held down with a plastic headband.

She sports braces on her teeth and shows off her smile for what is likely a school photo. Ree is also wearing a yellow sweater, pearls and gold hoop earrings on her pierced ears.

In the caption of the throwback pic, Ree explained that today was her birthday so she decided to post a pic when she was 13 and listed her favorites that are a time capsule of the era including the film Tootsie, a tune by the band Dexy’s Midnight Runners and singer Billy Idol.

Fans were delighted by the image and couldn’t wait to share their birthday wishes and thoughts on the pic in the caption section of the fun photo.

“Happiest Birthday Alex…..I mean Ree. Am I the only one who sees it?” said one of the celebrity chef’s Instagram followers, noting how much her oldest daughter Alex resembles her mother.

“Happy Birthday! Hope your day is extra special!” said a second fan of the Food Network personality, whom fans adore due to a relatability that draws viewers into her show, making it one of the most highly-rated on the network.

“Happy Happy Birthday still Gorgeous have a wonderful day!!” said a third fan of Ree’s.

Ree Drummond is a blogger, author, food writer, photographer and television personality who lives on a working ranch outside of Pawhuska, Oklahoma with her husband Ladd and their four children. She has built a business empire on the strength of fans that follow her television series, which she films at home.

Since the show’s debut in 2011, Ree has written six cookbooks, a biography of her life with Ladd called The Pioneer Woman: Black Heels to Tractor Wheels: A Love Story, and a series of children’s books called Little Ree and Charlie the Ranch Dog.

Ree and her husband also own and operate The Mercantile, Charlie’s Sweet Shop, P-Town Pizza and The Pioneer Woman Boarding House, all in the tiny town of Pawhuska, Oklahoma, where the family lives.