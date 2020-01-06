‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Reveals Hot Body In Black Bikini Top & Booty Shorts

Lauren Drain is sizzling in another smoking hot throwback that was shared for her fans on Instagram. As those who follow the blond bombshell know, Drain just gave birth to her first child and has been sharing a mix of current shots and throwbacks on her popular page. In the most recent image that was posted for her nearly 4 million followers, Drain looked picture-perfect in another smoking hot throwback.

In the photo, Drain stood off to the side and snapped a selfie in the mirror. The blond bombshell did not specifically tag her location but she appeared to be posing in a room in her home. The model showed off her killer figure for the camera, rocking a tiny black bikini top that offered generous views of cleavage. She paired the look with some tiny grey booty shorts that showcased her toned and tanned booty and legs.

Also on display was her taut tummy and it’s easy to see that the social media sensation has been putting in a lot of time at the gym. Drain completed the workout-chic look by wearing her long, blond locks down and straight in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. In the caption of the image, the beauty told her fans that there are only 70 spots left in her new program.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earned the beauty a ton of attention, racking up over 23,000 likes in addition to 90-plus comments. Most fans commented on the photo to rave over Drain’s killer figure while countless others let her know that they wanted to join the program. A few more simply commented on the post with their choice of emoji.

“More than more beautiful and sexy babe,” one follower gushed, adding a flame emoji to the end of their comment.

Loading...

“Beautiful Very Very sexy pretty woman,” a second fan raved with a single red heart emoji.

“Absolutely Gorgeous!! Wow. I love you so much,” one more Instagram user wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Drain promoted her workout program with another insanely sexy video. The short clip was set to music and Drain could be seen playfully tugging at her bikini top and blowing kisses at the camera. She also rocked a pair of unbuttoned jeans for the look. Once again, she plugged her program in the caption of the shot and her fans went wild over it, giving it 124,000 views and well over 100 comments.