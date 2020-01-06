‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Flaunts Killer Abs In Shot With Boyfriend & Pomeranian

Yanet Garcia is at it again, showing off the sexy body that helped make her famous. As those who follow the stunner on social media know, Garcia has never been shy when it comes to showing off her beautiful figure in some of the hottest outfits, including bikinis, crop tops, dresses, and more. In the most recent image she shared for her fans, the brunette bombshell stunned in another smoking hot ensemble.

In the caption of the photo, Garcia tagged herself in Los Angeles. She and her boyfriend, Lewis Howes, and the dog Mamacity stood against a blue-colored background with big smiles on their faces. For her part, Garcia rocked a sexy orange bra and matching leggings, showing off her killer abs. She looked as happy as could be, staring straight at her man. For the occasion, the stunner wore her long, dark locks down and curled in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

Howes looked casual in a tight black t-shirt that fit him like a glove. In the snapshot, Garcia held her beloved dog in her arms and even the pooch looked as happy as could be, gazing at her owner with her tongue out. The post has not been live on her account for very long, but it’s already earning Garcia a ton of attention from her fans.

So far, the post has amassed over 68,000 likes and well over 100 comments. Some of Garcia’s fans commented on the shot to let her know that she looked stunning while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with emoji. A handful of others gushed over the sweet couple. About half of the comments were in English and the other half were in Spanish.

“You two are the cutest,” one follower raved, adding a few red heart emoji.

“You’re so pretty!” another fan gushed on the photo, along with a flame emoji.

“Will you marry me Beautiful. You are goals,” chimed in a third.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Garcia stunned in another smoking hot photo, that time in the same outfit with a better view of the full ensemble. On top, the beauty rocked a tiny orange bra that left little to the imagination, showing off ample amounts of cleavage as well as her toned and tanned tummy. She completed the look with a pair of matching leggings. It comes as no shock that the post racked up over 374,000 likes.