Get To Know Kelley Flanagan From Peter Weber’s Season Of ‘The Bachelor’

This season on Peter Weber’s run as The Bachelor, spoilers detail that viewers probably will be curious about contestant Kelley Flanagan. It will be revealed that Kelley and Peter had met before filming and it sounds as if the two will share a fair amount of chemistry. So who is this Bachelor contestant?

According to blogger Reality Steve, Kelley and Peter met last August while she was attending a wedding in California. It seems that the wedding was held in Malibu and Peter happened to be at the hotel where she was attending the reception. Apparently, at that point, she knew she had been cast on his season of The Bachelor.

The Bachelor spoilers suggest that Kelley and Peter did not necessarily spend all that much time together during their initial encounter. However, she seemingly felt that it was essentially fate that she happened to meet him and had been cast for the show. She apparently told him she was going to be a contestant and spoilers suggest that they’ll both acknowledge their previous meeting during The Bachelor season premiere.

Kelley is a tax attorney who lives in Chicago. Her ABC profile details that the 27-year-old comes from a long line of attorneys. Heading into filming, she was working at her father’s law firm.

She loves to travel and has visited 26 countries. Her last boyfriend before joining the show lived in Jordan and she flew there once or twice a month to visit him. Eventually, however, she decided she couldn’t see ever moving there for the relationship and she broke things off.

Kelley reportedly got a marketing degree in 2014 from the University of Alabama. She then graduated from the Chicago-Kent College of Law in 2017.

Could Kelley be a serious contender for Peter’s final rose? The Bachelor spoilers hint that she does hit it off with Peter during the early part of the season at least.

The Daily Mail shared photos that were snapped early in filming that showed Kelley and Peter during a date. The Bachelor spoilers detail that this is a group date that will be shown during Monday’s premiere. Kelley seemingly won some one-on-one time with Peter during the date.

How long will Kelley last this winter? Will her pre-filming meeting with Peter give her a leg-up over the other bachelorettes?

The Bachelor spoilers have not broken everything down yet regarding what’s ahead, other than the fact that there are some significant unknowns. However, it does sound as if fans will want to keep an eye on this contestant as she navigates the opportunity to win the heart of the man she seemingly thought she might be destined to be with.