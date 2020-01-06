Jenelle Evans’ Estranged Husband David Eason Posts Photo Of Him Wearing Wedding Ring Amid Split

Jenelle Evans shocked fans last year when she announced she was leaving her husband of two years, David Eason. Recently, David posted a photo to his social media account, and according to a report from Pop Culture, some observant fans noticed that, in the snap, he was wearing his wedding ring.

The photo showed David standing in front of a statue in Washington D.C. and included the caption, “Love taking trips to D.C.! Can’t wait to go back, ride some scooters to the bar.”

Some commenters were quick to question why David was wearing his wedding ring in the photo. Rather than keep fans guessing, David replied and explained why there was a ring on his left hand in the photo.

“Old picture,” he explained with the simple comment reply.

Of course, he posted the photo in January and his attire in the pic is more appropriate for summer weather. Not only that, but the background in the photo included a lot of greenery. Considering it is wintertime in Washington D.C., it seems clear that the photo posted by David was not a recent one, but rather one taken during a past visit.

Jenelle announced the split from her estranged husband back in October 2019, taking to Instagram to give the news.

“Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With time away from Teen Mom I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes,” she wrote in part on the post. She then revealed that she had taken her kids and moved away from David Eason. It was later revealed that the former Teen Mom 2 star had taken her kids to Nashville, Tennessee where she obtained a protective order against her estranged husband.

Although she has only been separated for a few short months, the mom-of-three has reportedly already moved on. According to a report from The Inquisitr, Jenelle has been talking to a new man. However, he doesn’t live in Tennessee, but is reportedly from Massachusetts. While there isn’t too much information available on the alleged romance in Jenelle’s life, she has reportedly already traveled to visit with the new man.

Jenelle has not spoken out about the alleged new romance and has remained relatively quiet on social media since announcing her split from David Eason. Occasionally, she will take to Instagram or Twitter to share a few updates.