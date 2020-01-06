R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Changes Her Tune, Apologizes For Getting Involved In Drama Surrounding The Singer

While R. Kelly‘s girlfriends Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage have remained largely mum about the drama surrounding the disgraced singer, Clary recently jumped into the fray as the second installment of the Surviving R. Kelly documentary hit the airwaves.

Now, according to The Blast, the 22-year-old is apologizing for getting involved.

Clary started talking about the documentary on January 1, saying that the storm was coming as Lifetime was prepping to air the first part of the series. She continued to weigh in, adding that she was going to make people eat their words and asked God to give her strength as part of a series of cryptic tweets.

On January 4, she apparently changed her mind about being so vocal about the situation.

“I woke up feeling amazing, I had to humble myself and swallow my pride. The hardest thing is admitting.. but the greatest things comes out of admitting. I am sorry for jumping into a battle that is bigger than me. I do have good news for all of those that support me,” she wrote.

The next day, she followed that up with another message.

“It’s not about sides, it’s about me doing what’s best for me and me coming to realization as a young woman, and more importantly knowing that my past does not define me. You all will hear my voice loud and clear very soon,” she said on Twitter.

“Only I can right my wrongs, and that’s what I’m going to do. I hope y’all ready,” she added.

Clary’s most recent messages come after the finale of the second part of the series aired. It focused on her and Savage and their families’ attempts to speak with them. In the episode, Clary’s family spoke about missing her and wanting her to return to them.

Clary recently moved out of Kelly’s swanky Trump Tower condo in Chicago. Reportedly, she was fed up with the drama surrounding Kelly and his other girlfriend. As the documentary showed, Clary has reunited with her family after the events on the series unfolded, but she still apparently stands by her man, who is behind bars awaiting trial. In addition to his previous charges, Kelly now faces new ones for allegedly bribing officials to obtain a fake I.D. in order to help the late singer Aaliyah marry him when she was just 15-years-old.

As the series showed, Savage’s family tried to have the police do a welfare check on her but authorities were unable to reach her.