Angela Simmons Sizzles In Hot Pink One-Piece Swimsuit For Scorching New Instagram Photo

Angela Simmons turned up the heat on her Instagram page when she posted a photo of herself rocking a hot pink swimsuit that showed off her enviable figure. In the recent snapshot, the reality TV star/entrepreneur is pictured lying down on a bench in what appears to be a sauna. She posed with her feet against a wall which showcased the muscle tone in her legs. Although her face was obscured by her arms in the shot, that allowed fans to focus on the curve-hugging swimsuit and its alluring lace-up detail at the front.

Instead of sharing details about her outfit in the caption, Angela informed fans that she had been indulging in some self-care recently by detoxing, eating vegetables and minding her business. She also raved about the wellness resort she’d been staying at and called it a “slice of heaven.”

As of this writing, the post has accumulated over 70,000 likes and close to 650 comments. In the comments section, fans praised the Growing Up Hip Hop star for her healthy choices.

“2020 eating veggies and detoxing is the way,” one fan wrote. “You’re doing it right, babes.”

But several others used the post to compliment Angela’s physical beauty.

“You are so beautiful! Really would love to meet you one day!” a second added.

“God bless u woman and that body of urs too,” a third commented.

But a fourth seemed to think that her swimsuit photo didn’t correlate to her caption.

“Ma, please what’s this picture gotta do with veggies? Thanks in advance ma..”

Many of the other comments were generic expressions of admiration for her beauty and/or long collections of various emoji. She also got lots of requests for workout and detox suggestions plus questions about the specifics of her diet.

In a subsequent Instagram video, Angela shared more details about her experience at the resort which answered lots of the queries that her fans asked under the photo of her in the pink swimsuit.

“I’ve gotten incredible treatments,” she said. “I mean, you’re talking colonics, different treatments that help you detox., Roman baths…The number of treatments they do is endless.”

The mother-of-one also revealed that she was given dietary recommendations at the resort’s wellness center based on a “dosha evaluation,” an Ayurvedic method that claims to analyze the main elements present in the body. The almost two-minute-long video was also intercut with clips of Angela doing yoga at the resort and swimming in one of its pools.