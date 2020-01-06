Kelly Ripa Rocks Sexy & Sparkly Animal-Print Dress In ‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’s’ First Show Of The Decade

Kelly Ripa is back, and she’s looking just as good as ever. As those who follow the Live With Kelly and Ryan show on Instagram know, the page regularly shares photos and videos from the hit series, and fans can’t get enough of it as it regularly showcases Ripa’s killer fashion sense. Fresh off a holiday break from the talk show, the mother of three picked up right where she left off, filming an episode of the show with co-host Ryan Seacrest by her side.

In a short new clip shared on the page, Kelly and Ryan both looked dressed to impress. The clip started off with members of the audience dancing on stage as they do before every show. Shortly after, the camera went behind the scenes to Seacrest, where he appeared backstage in the hallway. He looked dapper in a tailored blue suit that fit him like a glove. A short time later, he met up with his co-host who looked equally good.

In the clip, fans were treated to another sexy outfit by Ripa. The mother of three showed a little bit of skin in a sparkly, animal-print dress that dipped low into her chest, showing off a little bit of cleavage. The garment fit her like a glove, showcasing her trim waist with a thin belt in the middle. Ripa completed the look with a pair of black heels and wore her long locks down and curled. Per usual, she also rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

The post has only been live on the show’s page for a short time, but it’s already earned the blond bombshell a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 500 likes in addition to over a dozen comments. While some fans took to the new post to wish Ripa and Seacrest a happy new year, countless others raved over Ripa’s sexy dress.

“Kelly’s dress is perfect. Love love love it,” one follower gushed, adding a series of blue heart emoji.

“Have an amazing first day of the new decade show you both look stunning,” a second fan raved along with a flame emoji.

“Yay!!!!!!!!! Your back!!!!!! Missseddd you sooooooo much!!” one more chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the television personality posted a sweet and chilly selfie with her husband, Mark Consuelos. Ripa did not specifically tell fans where she was in the shot, but the two appeared to be on a ski lift with some beautiful, snow-covered mountains just behind them. It comes as no shock that the post racked up over 55,000 likes.