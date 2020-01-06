Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren For President

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro has endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts for President of the United States, reports The Hill.

Castro announced his endorsement on Monday, just days after dropping out of the presidential race. He announced the endorsement via Twitter, saying that he is “proud” to support Warren.

“Elizabeth and I share a vision of America where everyone counts. An America where people — not the wealthy or well-connected — are put first. I’m proud to join her in the fight for big, structural change.”

Castro, who was the only Latino candidate in the presidential race, centered much of his platform on immigration issues, calling for a decriminalization of illegal border crossings.

Warren has previously praised Castro’s immigration plan, saying in a May interview that she admires the former HUD secretary’s work.

“I think he’s got some really good ideas around this. I am very interested in his work. I admire it,” she said of Castro.

Castro’s endorsement comes as candidates scramble to gain support from the Latino community, and as Warren continues to plunge in the polls.

For months, the Massachusetts senator was considered to be one of the front-runners in the Democratic primary race, but she has since faded away.

A glance at RealClearPolitics’ averages of polling data suggest that the primary race is now a competition between former Vice President Joe Biden and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Nationally, Warren is polling at 14.4 percent. In Iowa, the Massachusetts senator is in fourth place with around 15 percent of the vote. The situation is identical in New Hampshire. Sanders is topping the polls in both of the early states.

Our achievements weren't born of fear. They were born of boldness and big dreams. Our best moments have been when we see a challenge and mobilize to meet it head-on. In Hanover, New Hampshire, and all across the country, Americans are ready to fight for a brighter future. pic.twitter.com/uR6i9IQOKR — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 6, 2020

Loading...

The latest CBS News Battleground Tracker poll paints a similar picture, with Sanders tied with Biden in Iowa and leading the field in New Hampshire. According to the tracker, Warren has faded away in both states.

The poll also suggests that Sanders’ supporters are committed to their candidate, with 47 percent of his New Hampshire voters claiming to have made up their minds, and 65 percent of them reporting that they are “enthusiastic” about their choice.

According to Democratic insiders, the Vermont senator might be best positioned to win the nomination. For instance, Dan Pfeiffer, who advised former President Barack Obama, said in a recent interview that Sanders “has a very good shot of winning Iowa, a very good shot of winning New Hampshire, and other than Joe Biden, the best shot of winning Nevada.”

Sanders also leads in overall fundraising. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Biden are both ahead of Warren, who posted a weak fourth quarter haul.