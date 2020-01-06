Raye Talks Her Debut Album, Working On Beyonce’s New Music & Wanting To Be In A Hollywood Movie

British singer-songwriter Raye insists that she will go insane if she doesn’t release her long-awaited debut album soon as she has so much music she wants to unleash, per Music News.

The “Love Me Again” songstress told the Daily Star newspaper’s “Wired” column that the material she has written is amazing and that it is time to share it.

“I have thousands. I write every day,” the “You Don’t Know Me” chart-topper revealed.

“I will probably have to release my album or I will go insane,” she continued.

Fans of the rising star can expect a lot of new music from her as she mentioned that she’s planning on releasing it this year.

Last year, her song “Bigger” featured on Beyonce’s The Lion King: The Gift album. However, her work with the “Crazy In Love” icon isn’t done. She is also working on her next project.

“It is top secret with big artists. But I really, really loved her team and the whole vibe and, yeah, we are definitely working together on some new things,” the “Decline” hitmaker said last year.

“But there’s nothing much more I can really say, obviously,” Raye expressed.

“Her team is phenomenal. Beyonce is such an icon and she’s just so normal and lovely.”

Raye continues to dream big as she is also planning to start an acting career.

“I am planning on starting an acting career soon but I need to put the shifts in first, I’ve got to learn the craft,” she said.

The “By Your Side” talent studied music and contemporary dance. Despite never taken an acting class, she has always adored acting. The singer said it’s on her bucket list to be in a Hollywood movie and believes that if she was to put the time and the work in, she will be a good actress and will make it happen.

After coming in third place in the BBC Sound of 2017 poll, Raye’s fans have been waiting for a full-length album ever since.

Over the past few years, she has released a number of singles and projects. Aside from Beyonce, Raye has collaborated with a number of other high-profile names, including Jess Glynne, David Guetta, and Major Lazor, to name a few.

Raye has yet to announce the title or what songs will be a part of her debut album. However, late last year, she dropped her latest single, “Please Don’t Touch,” which is currently her third most played track on Spotify right now.