Blond Bombshell Kinsey Wolanski Looks Smoking Hot In String Bikini

Model Kinsey Wolanski took to Instagram to show off her incredible figure on Monday. The beauty looked smoking hot as she relaxed outside while wearing a string bikini.

Kinsey’s photo showed her sitting outside on a set of steps that were shaded by a nearby palm tree. The geotag for the post said she was in Jalisco, Mexico.

The beauty’s bikini was a pale green color and featured a revealing triangle top that left plenty of her cleavage exposed. The bottoms were hard to see because of the way Kinsey was sitting, but it was clear that they were even skimpier than the top with thin strings that tied at the sides. The model wore the sides high on her hips, calling attention to her curvy hips.

Kinsey sat on one side of her hips and leaned on one hand as she looked at something off in the distance. One of her knees was bent while her other leg was outstretched — a pose that accentuated her hourglass figure. Also on display was her flat abs and toned thighs. Her smooth skin looked flawless as she sat in the partial shade.

The stunner wore her hair down in loose waves tossed over one shoulder. She donned a face full of makeup that included dark brows, smoky eye shadow and a nude color on her lips. She also wore a pale white color on her nails and sported a scrunchy around her wrist for when she needed to tie her hair up quickly.

In the caption, Kinsey joked about the expression on her face having to do with snacks.

The post was a hit, racking up over 110,000 likes within an hour of going live. Many fans raved over how sensational she looked in the two-piece suit.

“You looking so stunning,” said one admirer.

Loading...

“Kinsey you are the most beautiful and sweetest,” a second fan chimed in.

“You are the snack girl!” joked a third commenter.

“Omg you are so damn Pretty and hot,” wrote a fourth follower.

The beauty has been in Mexico for the past few days and delighted her fans with a snap in which she looked fabulous in a polka dot bikini. When she isn’t rocking a bikini, her fans can usually find her pulling pranks on people or on an amazing adventure. She recently uploaded a video in which she climbed to the top of one of the pyramids In Giza.