Selena Gomez Goes Makeup-Free To Sign 20,000 Copies Of Her New Album, ‘Rare’

Selena Gomez stunned in a video she shared to Instagram stories as she went totally makeup-free to sign copies of her upcoming new album, titled Rare. Selena showed her flawless natural beauty in the clip, which can be seen on Twitter, as she kept things casual while putting her signature on a whopping 20,000 copies of her latest release.

In the clip shared to the social media site on January 5, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer looked as gorgeous as ever. She sported a pair of black sweatpants with a black-and-grey sweatshirt, which was unzipped slightly at the top to reveal a silver necklace with a heart pendant.

The top was from the fitness brand Puma, which Selena has collaborated with in the past.

Selena pulled her hair away from her face as she got down to business signing her autograph, as her dark hair was tied up into a ponytail with her bangs framing her face.

The star looked happy and healthy as she showed off her makeup-free face, with her blemish-free skin on full show.

As reported by Hollywood Life, the former Disney Channel star gave fans an insight into how she was preparing for the January 10 release of her new album, while she also told her 165 million followers that she was actually feeling pretty ill.

“I’m sick and I tried to redo this video 500 times. My album comes out in five days and I’m very nervous and I’m kind of freaking out,” she confessed, as she admitted that she was filming the video to show her fans that it really was her that signed all the copies of her new album cover.

“But, I wanted to make a video to show you guys, because sometimes you don’t know really it’s true. Ha, story of my life,” Selena – who recently looked stunning in a two-piece on a yacht in Hawaii – said.

“I just wanted to show you guys, anybody who ends up getting these, they’re signed by me and no one else,” the star added, as she revealed that she’d signed a whopping 20,000 of the covers that were scattered all over her table.

She also showed off how tired she was as the beauty rested her head on the inside of her elbow while she continued to sign her signature over and over again.

The star’s been teasing her much-anticipated new album – which marks her first full-length musical release in five years – on her social media a lot over the past few weeks.

Selena recently shared a shot of herself in the bathtub shortly before posting the casual no-makeup video to her Instagram account as she counted down five days to release day.