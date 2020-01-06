Nina Agdal Shows Off Rock-Hard Abs In Tiny Pink Bikini & Snorkeling Goggles

Danish model Nina Agdal is living it up in a tropical paradise right now, and she’s been sure to keep her fans updated on her fun. In a new post on Instagram on Sunday, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit hottie showed off her rock-hard abs in an ultra-tiny bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The post included three photos that showed Nina standing on a beach in between a few lounge chairs. Behind her, a white umbrella and a condo could be seen, as well as a cluster of beautiful green palm trees. It is unclear exactly where the model is vacationing, but the photo showed a clear, cloudless blue sky as the sun’s golden rays shined down on Nina.

Nina looked ready to jump in the water as she rocked a small, pink two-piece and a pair of giant snorkeling goggles. Her tiny and tight top covered only the necessary parts of her chest, leaving her ample cleavage exposed at the center. Nina’s toned, tanned abs were completely exposed between the top and a pair of matching, low-rise bottoms. The bikini’s thin straps sat on her hip bones and put her long, lean legs on full display.

Nina’s face was almost entirely covered by her big, black swim gear. Her long, brown hair was pulled back into a tight ponytail.

Nina posed on one foot while the other knee rested on a flat lounge chair in all three photos, which further emphasized her hourglass figure. In the first image, she made a pouting face with her plump lips. She touched the goggles with one hand and playfully tugged at her bottoms with the other. In the second photo, Nina looked down to reveal a thick, white scrunchie in her hair. She held on to the goggles with both hands.

Finally, in the third photo, Nina posed again with one hand on her bikini as she used the other to place the snorkeling gear in her mouth.

In the caption, Nina revealed that she wanted to go snorkeling, but she couldn’t because she injured her foot, hence her pout.

The post garnered more than 43,000 likes and just over 160 comments in less than a day. Many of Nina’s followers left praise for the model’s flawless physique in the comments section.

“Wow!! An absolutely stunningly beautiful lady,” one fan said.

“Your beauty saved my life, you are my hero,” another user added.

Nina’s loyal fans have likely spotted this bikini on her account before. In a photo shared last week, the model posed by the sea wearing the same sexy look.