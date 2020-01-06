Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Exposes Massive Cleavage In Revealing Gray Top & Pink Thong

Kayla Moody left little to the imagination in a revealing gray top for her newest Instagram photo on Monday morning.

The “proud military wife” let it all hang out in the Instagram shot as she sported the racy outfit, which consisted of a t-shirt that she had cut into a barely-there top, and some light pink thong underwear. The ensemble showcased all of Kayla’s enviable curves, including her toned arms, colossal cleavage, tiny waist, curvy booty, and lean legs.

Kayla’s long, blond hair was worn in a deep side part as it fell down her back and brushed over her shoulder. She ran her fingers through the golden locks as she gave a sultry stare into the camera while posing next to her car.

The model wore a full face of makeup for the sexy snap, an application which included sculpted eyebrows, long lashes, and thick black eyeliner. She added to the look with pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink gloss on her lips, and a bronzed tan all over her body.

In the caption of the photo, Kayla asked her fans which type of photos they liked best, citing cleavage, sideboob, and underboob as choices.

Of course, many of the model’s over 612,000 followers went wild for the shot, clicking the like button over 2,600 times while leaving more than 120 comments in the first 35 minutes after the post was shared to her feed.

“I would go for all three my beautiful queen, you are absolutely breathtaking. Gods greatest creation, Keep it up! Have a bless and fun Monday. Lots of hugs and kisses,” one of Kayla’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Simply jaw dropping gorgeous. Every mans dream,” another admirer remarked.

“Wow, what a photo! Kayla is straight up slaying all of her looks in 2020 and I’m totally here for it. Keep it up giiirll,” a third comment read.

“You look so amazing Kayla. Hot and spicy,” a fourth social media user gushed over the blond bombshell.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kayla got the pulses of her fans racing just one day before her sexy pink thong photo when she posed by the pool in a daring red one-piece bathing suit. In the snap, the model tugged at her skimpy swimwear as she exposed her massive cleavage.

That photo also proved to be popular among Kayla Moody’s fans, and has raked in over 9,300 likes and more than 180 comments for the buxom beauty to date.