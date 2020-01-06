Sofia Vergara Sizzles In Strapless Maroon Dress At The Golden Globes

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara attended the Golden Globes last night, and the brunette bombshell shared several snaps with her 17.8 million Instagram followers that documented her look.

She posted a few snaps with her husband, Joe Manganiello, a picture of herself with a bread basket at the awards, a picture of herself with actor Matt Bomer on stage, and more. Her most recent update, however, showcased her beauty look and ensemble to perfection as she captured a quieter moment. In her latest update, Sofia shared a snap in which she was refreshing her lipstick with a lip crayon. Her brunette locks were down in soft, silky waves, and she rocked several rings and a pair of large statement earrings. Her beauty look was simple yet sexy, with smoky eyes and reddish-brown lips.

While the photo was cropped in a way that cut out the bottom portion of her gown, it showcased the top flawlessly. Sofia kept to her red carpet signature and rocked a figure-hugging strapless gown that accentuated her ample assets. The gown was crafted from a deep maroon fabric and featured sparkling, embellished trim along the cups, at the waist, and down the chest. The bodice showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage and emphasized Sofia’s trim waist and hourglass physique.

In the caption of her latest post, Sofia made sure to thank the glam squad responsible for her look for the evening. While many of her other updates were taken at various points throughout the evening in public, her latest snap was a more private moment from the night.

Sofia’s fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post received over 138,900 likes within just five hours. Many of her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the stunning ensemble.

“You are just so beautiful!” one fan said, followed by two emoji.

“Sofia vergara is my spirit animal,” another follower commented.

One follower loved her look for the evening, and in the comment section deemed Sofia “the best dressed.”

“You don’t need a lot you’re naturally beautiful Sofia!” another fan said, likely referencing the makeup she was reapplying in the picture.

Sofia often selects outfits that showcase her hourglass physique, particularly her tantalizing cleavage. As The Inquisitr reported, the buxom babe rung in the new year with a sizzling triple Instagram update. In addition to wearing some silly accessories, like bold “2020” glasses, she rocked a floral dress with a v-neck neckline that flaunted her cleavage.