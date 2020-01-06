‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Claps Back After Her Spray Tan Is Criticized

Stylish Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska is always showing off awesome new looks on her social media accounts and while most fans love her style, the mom of three recently found herself being criticized after posting a photo of herself in leopard-print pajamas. However, it wasn’t the outfit that she was wearing that was called out, but rather her spray tan.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the reality show star showed off a pair of comfy leopard-print pajamas on her Instagram page recently. While the adorable animal-print pajama set was loved by fans, some took notice to her spray tan. However, according to Pop Culture, fans weren’t praising her spray tan, but rather criticizing it.

“Did you burn your hands,” one commenter asked.

Chelsea caught wind of the comment and replied back, “You guys are jerks,” adding some emoji that are laughing before saying, “LEAVE MY SH*TTY SPRAY TAN ALOOONE.”

“The spray tan on your hands,” another commenter wrote. Chelsea also replied to the comment, but this time she replied using only laughing emoji.

While some commenters were calling out her spray tan, others still showed the Teen Mom 2 star love with one commenter writing, “She’s so beautiful! I like her out of all the Teen mom’s! She’s a good mamma!”

Despite facing some criticism over her spray tan, Chelsea was able to laugh off the comments. It appears that she was able to have a good sense of humor over the comments.

Even though some of the comments were focused on calling out Chelsea’s spray tan, fans showed a lot of love on the photo by liking it over 214,000 times since it was posted.

The pajama set that Chelsea was showing off in the photo is part of Lauriebelles boutique, a boutique that Chelsea is often modeling for. She also has her own line of items with the boutique. Fans hoping to grab their own set of leopard-print pajamas like Chelsea’s were out of luck, though, as both the leopard-print pajama top and matching bottoms sold out on the site rather quickly.

It isn’t just leopard-print pajamas that Chelsea Houska has been showing off, though. Recently, the mom of three posed in a tight leopard-print skirt and looked absolutely stunning in the skirt that she paired with a black shirt that had cut-out shoulders. While showing off the outfit, Chelsea admitted that she is “obsessed” with leopard-print skirts right now.